Reviewing NL Industries Inc. (NL)’s and W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s results

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL) and W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries Inc. 4 1.92 N/A -0.81 0.00 W.W. Grainger Inc. 287 1.32 N/A 14.11 18.55

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -7.1% W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

NL Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.68 beta. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NL Industries Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, W.W. Grainger Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. W.W. Grainger Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NL Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W.W. Grainger Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

W.W. Grainger Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $296 average target price and a 10.34% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of NL Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 82.99% of NL Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NL Industries Inc. -0.56% -11.08% -17.91% -25.84% -51.97% 0.57% W.W. Grainger Inc. -5.34% -14.11% -16.44% -10.88% -11.47% -7.29%

For the past year NL Industries Inc. has 0.57% stronger performance while W.W. Grainger Inc. has -7.29% weaker performance.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NL Industries Inc.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries. The CompXÂ’s Marine Components business manufactures and distributes original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. NL Industries, Inc. sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.