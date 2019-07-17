Reviewing Niu Technologies (NIU)’s and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s results

Since Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) are part of the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies 8 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Niu Technologies and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 0.00% 0% 0% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.00% -93.6% -68%

Liquidity

Niu Technologies’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. are 12.5 and 12.3 respectively. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Niu Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Niu Technologies and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 2.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.48% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Niu Technologies 8.3% -17.05% 17.34% 3.33% 0% 28.57% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. -7.49% -15.22% -34.41% 47.92% -68.44% 166.67%

For the past year Niu Technologies’s stock price has smaller growth than Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.