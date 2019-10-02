Reviewing NiSource Inc. (NI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of NiSource Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NiSource Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource Inc. 1,260,828,241.68% -2.80% -0.60% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NiSource Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource Inc. 371.44M 29 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NiSource Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.89 2.20 2.50

$29 is the consensus target price of NiSource Inc., with a potential downside of -2.46%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given NiSource Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NiSource Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NiSource Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year NiSource Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

NiSource Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, NiSource Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. NiSource Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NiSource Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.22 shows that NiSource Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NiSource Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NiSource Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NiSource Inc.’s rivals beat NiSource Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.