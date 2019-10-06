Reviewing NIO Inc. (NIO)’s and Its Rivals results

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a company in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NIO Inc. has 41.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 52.52% of NIO Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NIO Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO Inc. 23,308,176,100.63% 0.00% -131.20% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NIO Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NIO Inc. 630.02M 3 0.00 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NIO Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of 84.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NIO Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIO Inc. -5.45% 33.46% -25.85% -53.49% 0% -45.53% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year NIO Inc. had bearish trend while NIO Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NIO Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, NIO Inc.’s competitors have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. NIO Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NIO Inc.

Dividends

NIO Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NIO Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.