Reviewing NIO Inc. (NIO)’s and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s results

We are comparing NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.33 0.00 General Motors Company 38 0.40 N/A 6.43 5.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NIO Inc. and General Motors Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO Inc. 0.00% 434.8% -167.9% General Motors Company 0.00% 23.4% 4%

Liquidity

NIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, General Motors Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Motors Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NIO Inc. and General Motors Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 General Motors Company 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of NIO Inc. is $7.55, with potential upside of 115.10%. General Motors Company on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 12.83% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NIO Inc. is looking more favorable than General Motors Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of NIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of General Motors Company are owned by institutional investors. About 52.52% of NIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are General Motors Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIO Inc. 3.06% -0.84% -37.12% -30.43% 0% -26.06% General Motors Company -2.2% -5.56% -4.18% 4.68% 2.02% 11.72%

For the past year NIO Inc. has -26.06% weaker performance while General Motors Company has 11.72% stronger performance.

Summary

General Motors Company beats NIO Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.