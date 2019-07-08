Reviewing NIO Inc. (NIO)’s and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s results

Since NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) are part of the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.33 0.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NIO Inc. and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NIO Inc. and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO Inc. 0.00% 434.8% -167.9% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.00% -93.6% -68%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NIO Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NIO Inc. and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

NIO Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.55, while its potential upside is 116.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of NIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 52.52% are NIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.48% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIO Inc. 3.06% -0.84% -37.12% -30.43% 0% -26.06% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. -7.49% -15.22% -34.41% 47.92% -68.44% 166.67%

For the past year NIO Inc. had bearish trend while Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. beats NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.