Reviewing Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)’s and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s results

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 20 0.33 N/A -1.26 0.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 27 1.84 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, NetScout Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NetScout Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nine Energy Service Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.5 is Nine Energy Service Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 241.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NetScout Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. has -42.9% weaker performance while NetScout Systems Inc. has 10.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NetScout Systems Inc. beats Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.