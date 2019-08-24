Reviewing Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)’s and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s results

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 19 0.22 N/A -1.26 0.00 Asure Software Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nine Energy Service Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nine Energy Service Inc. and Asure Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Asure Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nine Energy Service Inc. and Asure Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s upside potential is 212.01% at a $20 average target price. Meanwhile, Asure Software Inc.’s average target price is $12.33, while its potential upside is 91.46%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nine Energy Service Inc. seems more appealing than Asure Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are Asure Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend while Asure Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.