Reviewing NIKE Inc. (NKE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of NIKE Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.63% of all Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NIKE Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.88% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has NIKE Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE Inc. 1,414,931,554.12% 45.10% 17.60% Industry Average 5.80% 16.74% 9.37%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing NIKE Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE Inc. 1.23B 87 34.55 Industry Average 547.01M 9.43B 19.23

NIKE Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio NIKE Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NIKE Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE Inc. 2 2 13 2.76 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 4.00 2.82

$101.31 is the average target price of NIKE Inc., with a potential upside of 8.85%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.49%. Given NIKE Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIKE Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NIKE Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIKE Inc. -0.77% 0.73% 0.15% 5.84% 13.26% 16.04% Industry Average 2.93% 6.50% 12.15% 16.10% 27.54% 24.03%

For the past year NIKE Inc. has weaker performance than NIKE Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

NIKE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, NIKE Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. NIKE Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NIKE Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that NIKE Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NIKE Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.89 which is 10.88% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NIKE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NIKE Inc.’s rivals beat NIKE Inc.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. The company also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities. In addition, it sells sports apparel; and markets apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos. Further, the company sells a line of performance equipment, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment under the NIKE brand for sports activities; various plastic products to other manufacturers; athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. Additionally, it licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores, sporting goods stores, athletic specialty stores, department stores, skate, tennis and golf shops, and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites, mobile applications, independent distributors, and licensees. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.