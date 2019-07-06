Reviewing Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|4.12
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
Liquidity
Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0
|6
|0
|2.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $25.58, while its potential upside is 0.67%. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,059.42%. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0.12%
|0%
|81.35%
|104.49%
|93.76%
|121.18%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance.
Summary
Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
