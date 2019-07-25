Reviewing Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS)’s and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 59 3.85 N/A 4.23 14.27 SunTrust Banks Inc. 62 3.28 N/A 5.61 10.95

Table 1 highlights Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and SunTrust Banks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SunTrust Banks Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and SunTrust Banks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 8 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of SunTrust Banks Inc. is $69.8, which is potential 5.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and SunTrust Banks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 82.8%. Insiders owned 10.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% SunTrust Banks Inc. -2.65% -1.13% -5% -3.32% -10.9% 21.77%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Summary

SunTrust Banks Inc. beats Nicolet Bankshares Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.