Reviewing Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS)’s and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s results

We are contrasting Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 60 3.73 N/A 5.16 12.72 Sterling Bancorp 20 4.39 N/A 1.95 11.19

Table 1 demonstrates Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sterling Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.4% Sterling Bancorp 0.00% 10.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sterling Bancorp’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Sterling Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Sterling Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 29.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Sterling Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 37.2% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.95% 3.86% 7.72% 19.47% 17.23% 34.65% Sterling Bancorp 0.83% 2.2% 3.16% 12.34% -3.32% 32.34%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than Sterling Bancorp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nicolet Bankshares Inc. beats Sterling Bancorp.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 13 offices in Westchester County, 8 in New York City, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, and 2 in Long Island, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.