Reviewing Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS)’s and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s results

We are contrasting Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 58 4.02 N/A 4.23 14.27 Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.52 N/A 2.28 10.61

In table 1 we can see Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Simmons First National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Simmons First National Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Simmons First National Corporation on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Simmons First National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Simmons First National Corporation has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 26.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Simmons First National Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 68.2%. Insiders held 10.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Simmons First National Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% Simmons First National Corporation -2.65% -4.04% -8.22% -12.02% -20.3% 0.41%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than Simmons First National Corporation.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.