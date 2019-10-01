Reviewing Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK)’s and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)’s results

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 0.00 5.33M -0.43 0.00 ORIX Corporation 75 0.00 256.30M 11.63 6.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nicholas Financial Inc. and ORIX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 58,700,440.53% -3.4% -1.4% ORIX Corporation 340,733,847.38% 11.5% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Nicholas Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ORIX Corporation on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares and 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ORIX Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ORIX Corporation beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.