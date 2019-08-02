Reviewing Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK)’s and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 1.90 N/A -0.43 0.00 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates Nicholas Financial Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares and 1.1% of 360 Finance Inc. shares. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc. was less bearish than 360 Finance Inc.

Summary

Nicholas Financial Inc. beats 360 Finance Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.