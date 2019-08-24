Reviewing NICE Ltd. (NICE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of NICE Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NICE Ltd. has 0.11% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has NICE Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.70% 5.40% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing NICE Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NICE Ltd. N/A 134 57.16 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

NICE Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio NICE Ltd. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for NICE Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE Ltd. 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.57 2.60

NICE Ltd. presently has a consensus target price of $145.71, suggesting a potential downside of -4.18%. The rivals have a potential upside of 62.25%. NICE Ltd.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NICE Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NICE Ltd. 1.56% 8.91% 12.58% 40.56% 39.87% 41.13% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year NICE Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NICE Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, NICE Ltd.’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. NICE Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NICE Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

NICE Ltd. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NICE Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NICE Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NICE Ltd.’s peers beat NICE Ltd.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.