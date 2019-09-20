Reviewing NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s results

Both NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 18 4.08 N/A 0.81 22.34 Red Violet Inc. 11 6.69 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NIC Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NIC Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Red Violet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 16.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year NIC Inc. was less bullish than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Red Violet Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.