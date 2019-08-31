Reviewing NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s results

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 17 4.02 N/A 0.81 22.34 Instructure Inc. 43 6.44 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NIC Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NIC Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

NIC Inc.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Instructure Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Instructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NIC Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NIC Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.86% and an $21 average price target. Meanwhile, Instructure Inc.’s average price target is $56, while its potential upside is 35.40%. Based on the data shown earlier, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than NIC Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NIC Inc. and Instructure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 94.5%. About 3% of NIC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Instructure Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year NIC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.