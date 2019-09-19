Reviewing NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 18 4.17 N/A 0.81 22.34 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NIC Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has NIC Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NIC Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 13.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year NIC Inc. has 45.35% stronger performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.