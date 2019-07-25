Reviewing NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.42 N/A 0.87 18.86 Agilysys Inc. 20 3.95 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NIC Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NIC Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

NIC Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Agilysys Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. NIC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NIC Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agilysys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 8.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NIC Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 73.9%. 2.3% are NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Agilysys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year NIC Inc. was less bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.