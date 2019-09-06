Reviewing NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)’s and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s results

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.53 N/A 1.73 9.70 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.58 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NI Holdings Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 69.6% respectively. About 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.