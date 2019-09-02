Reviewing NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)’s and Its Rivals results

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NI Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.30% 8.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. N/A 17 9.70 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

NI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NI Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than NI Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

NI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat NI Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.