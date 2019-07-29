Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 88.19% at a $25.5 average target price. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 182.69% and its average target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 38%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.