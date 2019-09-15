Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1718.80 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 60.78% at a $25.5 consensus price target. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus price target and a 46.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.