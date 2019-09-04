Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

This is a contrast between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 10.07 N/A -0.07 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 12.10 N/A 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 40.73%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 8.84%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.