Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.07 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1103.20 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 79.45% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $25.5. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 32.54%. Based on the data given earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 75.4%. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.