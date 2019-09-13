Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.68% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $25.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.