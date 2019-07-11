Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Since NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.96 N/A -0.01 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 165.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.06% and an $25.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.