Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.97 N/A -0.01 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 82.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.