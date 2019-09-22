Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.18
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Liquidity
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.45% and an $25.5 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 6.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
