Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.45% and an $25.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 6.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.