Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.77 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 88.19% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25.5. Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 112.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.