Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 71.14% at a $25.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 10.9%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.