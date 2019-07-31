Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.97 N/A -0.01 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival OncoCyte Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 82.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.