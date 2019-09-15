Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

This is a contrast between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 60.78%. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 37.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 70.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.