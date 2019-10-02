Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,482,736.97% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 504,804,469.27% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 90.01%. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 154.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.