Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.32 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 88.19% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $25.5. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,328.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.