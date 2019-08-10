Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.98 N/A -0.07 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.40% and an $25.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.