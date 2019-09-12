Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.81 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 60.68% at a $25.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 24.3%. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.