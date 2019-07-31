Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

This is a contrast between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.14 N/A -0.01 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.49 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 78.95% upside potential and an average price target of $25.5.

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 23.69% respectively. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.