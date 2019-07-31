Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

This is a contrast between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|8.14
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|2.49
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 78.95% upside potential and an average price target of $25.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 23.69% respectively. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.