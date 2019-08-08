Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.04 N/A -0.07 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.73 N/A -4.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 83.59% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.