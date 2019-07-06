Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.09 N/A -0.01 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.45% and an $25.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 4.11% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has 31.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.