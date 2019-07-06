Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|8.09
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.45% and an $25.5 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 4.11% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has 31.33% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
