Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.82% and an $25.5 consensus price target. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 120.48%. The data provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.