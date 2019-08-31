Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Liquidity
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.82% and an $25.5 consensus price target. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 120.48%. The data provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.