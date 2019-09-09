Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Since NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.85 N/A -0.07 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has 22.3 and 22.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 61.60%. Competitively the average target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, which is potential 58.03% upside. The data provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.