Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.84 N/A -0.07 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.39 N/A -1.02 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 60.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.5. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 323.73% and its average target price is $7.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 73.4%. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.