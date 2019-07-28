Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.72 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.19% and an $25.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 26.5% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.