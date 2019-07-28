Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.72 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 88.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.