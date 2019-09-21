Reviewing NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s results

Both NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.07 N/A -1.30 0.00 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 20 0.26 N/A 1.66 13.91

In table 1 we can see NGL Energy Partners LP and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGL Energy Partners LP and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGL Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. NGL Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NGL Energy Partners LP and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is NGL Energy Partners LP’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are NGL Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62%

For the past year NGL Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Summary

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. beats NGL Energy Partners LP on 5 of the 9 factors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.