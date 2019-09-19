Reviewing NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI)’s and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s results

Both NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 3 1.57 N/A -0.39 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.64 N/A 5.03 16.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NF Energy Saving Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NF Energy Saving Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s current beta is -0.98 and it happens to be 198.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Eaton Corporation plc which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Eaton Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NF Energy Saving Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Eaton Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $88.67, with potential upside of 4.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares and 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -85.3% weaker performance while Eaton Corporation plc has 19.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 9 of the 9 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.