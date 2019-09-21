Reviewing NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI)’s and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 3 1.41 N/A -0.39 0.00 Danaher Corporation 136 5.25 N/A 3.41 41.25

Demonstrates NF Energy Saving Corporation and Danaher Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.98 shows that NF Energy Saving Corporation is 198.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Danaher Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Danaher Corporation which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NF Energy Saving Corporation and Danaher Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Danaher Corporation is $148, which is potential 1.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares and 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend while Danaher Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Danaher Corporation beats NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.