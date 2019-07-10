Reviewing NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI)’s and Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s results

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 6 2.96 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cynergistek Inc. 5 0.64 N/A 0.19 25.03

In table 1 we can see NF Energy Saving Corporation and Cynergistek Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Cynergistek Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.79 shows that NF Energy Saving Corporation is 179.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cynergistek Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Cynergistek Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cynergistek Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Cynergistek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cynergistek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44% Cynergistek Inc. 3.5% -2.67% 0.03% 17.37% -3.47% -0.21%

For the past year Cynergistek Inc. has weaker performance than NF Energy Saving Corporation

Summary

Cynergistek Inc. beats NF Energy Saving Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.